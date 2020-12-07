Sun TV Network Ltd soars 4.15%

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 462.2, up 4.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.49% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% gain in NIFTY and a 8.99% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1583.5, up 2.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

