State Bank of India spurts 2.09%, gains for third straight session

State Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 269, up 2.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 13331.2. The Sensex is at 45320.13, up 0.53%. State Bank of India has added around 22.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 9.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30052.4, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 425.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 706.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.89 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

