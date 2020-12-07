Federal Bank Ltd stays well supported

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 67.05, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.42% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.43% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 67.05, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 13331.2. The Sensex is at 45320.13, up 0.53%. Federal Bank Ltd has risen around 20.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30052.4, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 194.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 446.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

