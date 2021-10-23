Sundaram-Clayton registers 34% YoY growth in Q2 PAT

Sundaram-Clayton reported 33.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 148.31 crore on a 24.5% rise in net sales to Rs 6800.86 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Profit before interest, depreciation and taxes (PBIDT) rose by 20.3% YoY to Rs 825.18 crore in the second quarter.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 385.54 crore, up by 45.5% from 264.91 crore in Q2 FY21.
Sundaram-Clayton is part of the TVS Group. The company is a leading manufacturer of aluminium die-casting components. It supplies to major automotive OEMs and to component suppliers.
Shares of the auto ancillary advanced 3.57% to end at Rs 3740 on the BSE on Friday.
