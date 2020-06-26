JUST IN
Sundram Fasteners recognized as GM Supplier of the Year

Sundram Fasteners was named as GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors (GM) during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the Company's 28th Annual Supplier of the Year award on 24 June 2020.

This is the 7th time Sundram Fasteners Limited, has received this award.

