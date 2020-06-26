Board of Birlasoft approves resignation of director and allots 5,798 shares under ESOP

On 26 June 2020

The Board of Birlasoft on 26 June 2020 has taken on record the resignation of Prasad Thrikutam from the position of Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 11 June 2020.

Further, the Board has allotted 5,798 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each to the Eligible Employee(s) of the Company, who have exercised their stock options under the Special Purpose Birlasoft - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019. These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 554,126,640/- divided into 277,063,320 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

