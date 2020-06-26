JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Grasim Industries allots 2,230 equity shares under ESOS

Sterling & Wilson Solar's US arm bags 194 MW solar project worth USD 99 mn
Business Standard

PNC Infratech bags two road projects worth Rs 1412 cr in Uttar Pradesh

Capital Market 

PNC Infratech has received Letter of Award (LOA) on 24 June 2020 for a NHAI Project of 53.95 km long Four-laning of Meerut -Nazibabad section of NH-119 (New NH-34) from design chainage Km 11+500 (Meerut) to 39.250 (Behsuma) and from km 79.500 (Bijnor) to 105.700 (Jalalabad), in the state of Uttar Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) for Rs. 1412.0 crore.

The price bids were opened on 13 May 2020, with PNC's bid being the lowest (L1).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 10:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU