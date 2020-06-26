PNC Infratech bags two road projects worth Rs 1412 cr in Uttar Pradesh

-
PNC Infratech has received Letter of Award (LOA) on 24 June 2020 for a NHAI Project of 53.95 km long Four-laning of Meerut -Nazibabad section of NH-119 (New NH-34) from design chainage Km 11+500 (Meerut) to 39.250 (Behsuma) and from km 79.500 (Bijnor) to 105.700 (Jalalabad), in the state of Uttar Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) for Rs. 1412.0 crore.
The price bids were opened on 13 May 2020, with PNC's bid being the lowest (L1).
