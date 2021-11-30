Superior Finlease board plans to mull stock split

-
The board of Superior Finlease on Monday, 29 November 2021 considered and approved a 10-for-1 stock split, subject to the approval of shareholders and other approvals as may be required and post approval of the shareholders for the stock split.
The record date will be intimated accordingly, the exchange filing stated. The company plans to facilitate larger shareholder base and aid liquidity.
Superior Finlease's consolidated net profit soared 166.7% to Rs 0.16 crore while net sales remained flat at Rs 0.23 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of Superior Finlease was locked in a lower cicuit of 5% at Rs 81.40 on BSE. Superior Finlease is engaged in providing loans and advances to industrial enterprises or other persons. The company's platform provides business loan products, such as loan against shares, bonds, security, mutual funds, small busines owner, secured business loan.
