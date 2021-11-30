Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 134.62 points or 3.57% at 3908.56 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 8.23%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 4.56%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 4.49%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.86%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 3.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.36%), DLF Ltd (up 3.25%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.27%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.09%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.99%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 582.41 or 1.02% at 57842.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 184 points or 1.08% at 17237.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 521.69 points or 1.89% at 28060.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 147.05 points or 1.72% at 8715.62.

On BSE,2198 shares were trading in green, 551 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

