Sayaji Hotels spurts after subsidiary signs eight deals to expand properties across India

Sayaji Hotels jumped 4.28% to Rs 240.95 after its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sayaji Hotels Management (SHML) signed and entered into eight management agreements/ franchise agreements/ term sheets for the expansion of SHML by having new properties.
Sayaji Hotels Management (SHML), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Sayaji Hotels, will have properties in: Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh), Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), Sangli (Maharashtra), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Dwarka (Gujarat), Satara (Maharashtra), Lonavla (Maharashtra) and Sarola (Maharashtra).
On a consolidated basis, Sayaji Hotels' net loss stood at Rs 2.98 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 4.48 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales stood at Rs 37.05 crore in Q2 September 2021, registering a 316.80% growth from Rs 8.89 crore in Q2 September 2020.
Sayaji Hotels is engaged in hoteliering business. The company provides hotel, restaurant and banquet services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU