Industrials shares rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 105.8 points or 1.96% at 5503.73 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, HBL Power Systems Ltd (up 7.49%), NRB Bearings Ltd (up 7.41%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 6.68%),Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd (up 6.38%),Transport Corporation of India Ltd (up 6.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gati Ltd (up 5.55%), Elecon Engineering Company Ltd (up 5.09%), Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd (up 5.09%), Ester Industries Ltd (up 5%), and Man Infraconstruction Ltd (up 4.91%).

On the other hand, Urja Global Ltd (down 4.98%), Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 4.94%), and Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (down 2.4%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 582.41 or 1.02% at 57842.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 184 points or 1.08% at 17237.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 521.69 points or 1.89% at 28060.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 147.05 points or 1.72% at 8715.62.

On BSE,2198 shares were trading in green, 551 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

