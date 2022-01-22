Supreme Petrochem update on two-line mABS project in Raigad, Maharashtra

Supreme Petrochem has undertaken Project for manufacture of Mass Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (mABS) at Village Amdoshi-Wangani, District-Raigad, Maharashtra (India), with two Lines of 70 KTA each aggregating 140 KTA.

Line I is scheduled to go on stream by June 2024 and Line II is planned for completion by March 2025.

The Company has already entered into an agreement for License and Basic Engineering Design for Line I of 70 KTA with M/s Vesralis-Eni Chemicals Group. The total project cost for both Lines shall be funded from the Company's own funds.

