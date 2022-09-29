Supriya Life gains on securing CEP for anti-histamine therapy

Supriya Lifescience rose 1.52% to Rs 300.85 after the company said it received Certification of Suitability for anti-histamine therapy from the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare.

The European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare (EDQM) has granted Certification of Suitability (CEP) to Supriya Lifescience for Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride, an API in anti-histamine therapy.

This will be an added advantage for Supriya Lifescience in the European market. Global demand for Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride is 1850 tons, of which major demand is in the regulated markets, the company said in a statement.

Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine used to relieve symptoms of allergy, hay fever, and the common cold.

Supriya Lifescience has a presence in API ,anufacturing with focus in products of various therapeutic segments like - anti-histamine, anti-allergics, vitamins, anaesthetics, anti- asthmatics etc.

Net profit of Supriya Lifescience rose 226.23% to Rs 25.25 crore on 31.74% rise in net sales to Rs 101.36 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

