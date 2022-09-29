Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 463.62 points or 2.68% at 17748.79 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 4.43%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.24%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.04%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.75%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.24%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.14%), Coal India Ltd (up 2.04%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.75%), and NMDC Ltd (up 1.72%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 500.84 or 0.88% at 57099.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 145.2 points or 0.86% at 17003.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 418.6 points or 1.5% at 28289.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 97.63 points or 1.13% at 8724.92.

On BSE,2303 shares were trading in green, 484 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

