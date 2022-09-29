Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Surges 4.03%, S&P BSE Utilities index Gains 2.13%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has lost 12.26% over last one month compared to 7.86% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.1% drop in the SENSEX

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gained 4.03% today to trade at Rs 142. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 2.13% to quote at 3962.21. The index is down 7.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd increased 3.32% and Adani Green Energy Ltd added 2.89% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 36.24 % over last one year compared to the 3.9% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has lost 12.26% over last one month compared to 7.86% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11584 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.76 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 201.35 on 02 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 74 on 23 Nov 2021.

