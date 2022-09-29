Power shares edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 90.1 points or 1.91% at 4810.37 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.54%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.26%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.23%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.85%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.66%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.82%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.67%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.67%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.41%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 500.84 or 0.88% at 57099.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 145.2 points or 0.86% at 17003.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 418.6 points or 1.5% at 28289.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 97.63 points or 1.13% at 8724.92.

On BSE,2303 shares were trading in green, 484 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

