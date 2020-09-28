Surya Roshni spurts on bagging orders

Surya Roshni surged 8.27% to Rs 210.10 after the company said it received orders worth Rs 272.86 crore for supplying coated API line pipes to GAIL (India) and Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL) for North-East gas grid pipe line project.
The company has received an order worth Rs 61.57 crore from GAIL (India) for supplying coated API line pipes for Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipe line project in Maharashtra. The domestic order is to be executed in 8 months.
It has also obtained an order worth Rs 211.29 crore from Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL) for supplying coated API line pipes for North-East gas grid line project in Assam. The domestic order is to be executed in 60 weeks. The announcement was made on Sunday, 27 September 2020.
Surya Roshni manufactures cold rolled steel strips, pipes and tubes, in addition to lamps and other lighting accessories.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit slumped 88.4% to Rs 2.23 crore on a 37.2% fall in net sales to Rs 887.10 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.
Currently, the stock is trading 1.8% below its 52-week high of Rs 214 recorded on 21 September 2020. It has surged 240.5% from its 52-week low of Rs 61.70 hit on 30 March 2020.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 30.89% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has lost 8.78% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU