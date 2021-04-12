Surya Roshni wins Rs 299 cr order from Numaligarh Refinery

The order is to be executed within 15 months.

Surya Roshni on Monday announced that it has obtained order amounted to Rs 299.07 crore for supplying 3LPE external coated carbon steel line pipes to Numaligarh Refinery for Paradip Numaligarh Crude Oil Pipeline Project (PNCPL) in Odisha.

Shares of Surya Roshni were down 7.93% at Rs 355.05 on BSE. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex slumped 1634 points or 3.3% to 47,957.24 amid broad based sell off.

Surya Roshni manufactures cold rolled steel strips, pipes and tubes, in addition to lamps and other lighting accessories. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 79% to Rs 55.62 crore on a 12.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1578.17 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

