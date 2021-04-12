Praj Ind to build India's largest capacity ethanol plant in Karnataka

-
Praj Industries has bagged an order to set up India's largest capacity syrup based ethanol plant from Godavari Biorefineries (GBL) in Karnataka.
As a part of this project, Praj Industries will expand the existing ethanol manufacturing capacity to 600 kilo litre per day (KLPD), using sugarcane syrup. When commissioned, this will become India's largest capacity syrup-based ethanol plant.
GBL is one of India's leading and sustainable company producing sugar, other foods, biofuels, chemicals, power, compost, waxes, and related products, using sugarcane and otherbiomass as the primary feedstock.
The expansion capacity at GBL plant will continue to be a zero liquid discharge facility. The expansion will maintain zero liquid discharge norms by deploying innovative technology i.e. SHIFT, developed in Praj Industries' R&D facility - Praj Matrix. The 'SHIFT' technology minimizes energy and water footprint, while maximizing value for customers.
Praj Industries is a global process solutions company that offers solutions to add significant value to bio-energy facilities, compressed biogas plants, critical process equipment & skids, brewery plants, industrial wastewater treatment systems and HiPurity water systems.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 36.2% to Rs 28.16 crore on a 15.8% rise in net sales to Rs 347.78 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Shares of Praj Industries lost 4.74% to Rs 193.80 on BSE.
