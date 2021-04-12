Volumes spurt at Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd counter

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 22649 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4893 shares

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 April 2021.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 22649 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4893 shares. The stock rose 7.91% to Rs.1,479.25. Volumes stood at 6575 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 1.95 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51055 shares. The stock gained 4.11% to Rs.429.70. Volumes stood at 3.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 49228 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13757 shares. The stock increased 4.22% to Rs.731.40. Volumes stood at 52322 shares in the last session.

Cipla Ltd clocked volume of 5.61 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.96 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.84% to Rs.925.00. Volumes stood at 3.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd registered volume of 4028 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1488 shares. The stock rose 0.35% to Rs.2,105.00. Volumes stood at 1042 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)