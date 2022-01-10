GNA Axles Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
GNA Axles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.46 crore in the June 2021 quarter
GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 6.89% in the September 2021 quarter
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Shreyans Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Cantabil Retail India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, Maximus International Ltd, Vardhman Holdings Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 January 2022.
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, Maximus International Ltd, Vardhman Holdings Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 January 2022.
GNA Axles Ltd crashed 11.34% to Rs 667.85 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 52550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5844 shares in the past one month.
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd lost 7.08% to Rs 562.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37736 shares in the past one month.
Maximus International Ltd tumbled 5.86% to Rs 102. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5355 shares in the past one month.
Vardhman Holdings Ltd shed 5.72% to Rs 4094.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 657 shares in the past one month.
One 97 Communications Ltd corrected 5.54% to Rs 1163.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU