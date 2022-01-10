GNA Axles Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, Maximus International Ltd, Vardhman Holdings Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 January 2022.

GNA Axles Ltd crashed 11.34% to Rs 667.85 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 52550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5844 shares in the past one month.

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd lost 7.08% to Rs 562.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37736 shares in the past one month.

Maximus International Ltd tumbled 5.86% to Rs 102. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5355 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Holdings Ltd shed 5.72% to Rs 4094.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 657 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd corrected 5.54% to Rs 1163.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

