G N A Axles tumbles after dismal Q3 performance

-
ALSO READ
Advanced Enzyme Tech tumbles after dismal Q2 performance
Strides Pharma Science tumbles after dismal Q2 performance
GNA Axles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.46 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Automotive Axles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Automotive Axles reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.57 crore in the June 2021 quarter
-
G N A Axles slumped 11.95% to Rs 663.30 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 37.42% to Rs 16.67 crore despite a 9.14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 301.26 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Profit before tax in Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 23.10 crore, down by 35.82% from Rs 35.99 crore in Q3 FY21.
GNA Axles is engaged in the manufacturing of auto parts. It manufactures rear axles, shafts, spindles and other automobiles components for sale in domestic and foreign market.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU