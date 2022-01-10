G N A Axles tumbles after dismal Q3 performance

G N A Axles slumped 11.95% to Rs 663.30 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 37.42% to Rs 16.67 crore despite a 9.14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 301.26 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 23.10 crore, down by 35.82% from Rs 35.99 crore in Q3 FY21.

GNA Axles is engaged in the manufacturing of auto parts. It manufactures rear axles, shafts, spindles and other automobiles components for sale in domestic and foreign market.

