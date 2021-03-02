Sutlej Textiles soars as green fibre project starts production

-
Sutlej Textiles & Industries jumped 4.66% to Rs 46 after the company said it commenced commercial production of its greenfield - green fibre project to manufacture polyester staple fibre (PSF) by recycling of pet bottles.
The project set up at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, has a capacity to manufacture 120 MT per day of raw white, black and dope dyed recycled polyester staple fibre. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday.
Sutlej Textiles and Industries produces a range of textile products that extends from yarns and fabrics to home furnishing.
The company's consolidated net profit declined by 33.9% to Rs 11.52 crore on a 5.6% fall in net sales to Rs 549.44 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
