Suven Pharma says Casper Pharma completes USFDA pre-approval inspection

-
ALSO READ
Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals approves acquisition of Casper Pharma
USFDA concludes GMP and Pre-Approval inspection of Alkem's Indore unit
SMS Lifesciences API facility completes USFDA inspection with no observations
Aurobindo Pharma gains as USFDA concludes inspection with no remaining deficiencies
Suven Life jumps as board to mull rights issue
-
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a pre-approval inspection at Casper Pharma formulations manufacturing facility situated at GMR Hyderabad SEZ.Casper Pharma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suven Pharmaceuticals, Hyderabad, India.
The inspection was conducted from 25 July through 29 July 2022. The audit is part of the agency's inspection for three product applications filed and slated to be manufactured at this site.
"We are glad to have completed the audit successfully with Zero observations and at the end of the inspection no form 483 was issued by USFDA which signifies compliance and conformance to applicable cGMP regulations," Venkat Jasti, managing director of Suven Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.
In April 2022, the board of Suven Pharma approved acquisition of Hyderabad-based Casper Pharmaceuticals for Rs 155 crore. Casper is engaged in formulations business.
Hyderabad-based Suven Pharmaceuticals is a pure-play contract development and manufacturing company (CDMO) player. Its services include custom synthesis, process R&D, scale-up and contract manufacturing of intermediates, APIs and formulations.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals rose 10.29% to Rs 91.67 crore on 40.40% rise in net sales to Rs 363.85 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
Shares of Suven Pharma rose 2.21% to Rs 481.15 on Friday, 29 July 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU