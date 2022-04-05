Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals approves acquisition of Casper Pharma

At meeting held on 05 April 2022The Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 05 April 2022 has approved the investments by way of purchase of entire (100%) share capital from the existing shareholders of Casper Pharma (CPPL) a Hyderabad based SEZ company engaged in formulations business. Post purchase of shares, the target entity would become a wholly owned subsidiary of SPL.
The acquisition is for a cash consideration of around Rs 155 crore.
Casper Pharma was incorporated on 13 January 2016 in India and has set up USFDA inspection ready plant in GMR Aviation SEZ in Hyderabad.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU