Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals approves acquisition of Casper Pharma

At meeting held on 05 April 2022

The Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 05 April 2022 has approved the investments by way of purchase of entire (100%) share capital from the existing shareholders of Casper Pharma (CPPL) a Hyderabad based SEZ company engaged in formulations business. Post purchase of shares, the target entity would become a wholly owned subsidiary of SPL.

The acquisition is for a cash consideration of around Rs 155 crore.

Casper Pharma was incorporated on 13 January 2016 in India and has set up USFDA inspection ready plant in GMR Aviation SEZ in Hyderabad.

