Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Surges 11.39%, S&P BSE Healthcare index Gains 1.86%

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained 11.39% today to trade at Rs 444. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 1.86% to quote at 16509.93. The index is up 6.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd increased 10% and Cipla Ltd added 7.05% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 30.12 % over last one year compared to the 10.67% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added 38.17% over last one month compared to 6.39% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 14.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17578 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18222 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 445.5 on 22 Jun 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 174.1 on 24 Mar 2020.

