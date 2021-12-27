Suzlon Energy allots 20.39 cr equity shares on conversion of debentures

-
Suzlon Energy has allotted 20,39,98,368 equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs.2 each pursuant to the conversion of 4,998 Compulsorily Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs.1,00,000 each allotted on 27 June 2020.
Post aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is Rs.1821,15,58,692 divided into 910,57,79,346 equity shares of Rs.2 each.
