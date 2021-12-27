Pritish Nandy Communications completes an anthology of six films

Pritish Nandy Communications announced the completion on schedule of principal photography of the anthology of six films for an international streaming platform announced here on 25 October 2021. This show, an anthology of six films, features the work of six of India's leading film makers on a common theme based on a popular column in the New York Times and has an impressive cast of actors.

The anthology, on release, will be streamed across 200 countries.

The principal photography of another well-known international Emmy-nominated PNC show will conclude in the coming quarter. That show will also be streamed on the same international platform across 200 countries.

