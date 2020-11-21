Suzlon Energy allots 3.18 cr equity shares on conversion of bonds

Suzlon Energy has allotted 3,18,79,403 equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each on conversion of 3474 US$ denominated Convertible Bonds due 2032 having a face value of USD 320 each at a conversion price of Rs.2.61 per equity share with a fixed rate of exchange on conversion of Rs.74.8464 to US$ 1.00 in terms of the Consent Solicitation and Information Memorandum dated 26th March 2020 as supplemented on 31 March 2020 and 2 April 2020, pursuant to the conversion notice(s) received from Bondholder(s) forming part of US$ denominated Convertible Bonds due 2032.

Post aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is Rs.1667,19,81,202 divided into 833,59,90,601 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.

