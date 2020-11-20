Nucleus Software wins award for Best Technological Innovation in Payments B2B

Nucleus Software announced that the company was awarded the Best Technological Innovation in Payments (B2B) award at the Seamless Middle East 2020 conference in Dubai.

Nucleus Software's leading transaction banking solution - FinnAxia, through the application of its revolutionary AI engine FarEdge, helps corporate treasurers detect and act on fraudulent and duplicate payment instructions before they are executed by the bank.

Not only does it reduce financial losses due to fraud, but it also reduces reputational risk for both the banks and corporates.

