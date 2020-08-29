Suzlon Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 397.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.47% to Rs 512.67 croreNet Loss of Suzlon Energy reported to Rs 397.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 335.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.47% to Rs 512.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 833.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales512.67833.15 -38 OPM %17.745.00 -PBDT-311.56-253.89 -23 PBT-382.37-327.30 -17 NP-397.87-335.11 -19
