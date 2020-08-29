Mahaan Foods standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 91.46% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Mahaan Foods declined 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.46% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.82 -91 OPM %-71.4313.41 -PBDT0.090.25 -64 PBT0.080.23 -65 NP0.050.21 -76

First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 08:30 IST

