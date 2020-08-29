Mahaan Foods standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 91.46% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Mahaan Foods declined 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.46% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.070.82-71.4313.410.090.250.080.230.050.21

