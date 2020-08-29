JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Share India Securities standalone net profit rises 149.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Hytone Texstyles standalone net profit rises 122.73% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 23.94% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Hytone Texstyles rose 122.73% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.94% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.540.71 -24 OPM %46.3049.30 -PBDT0.280.29 -3 PBT0.210.22 -5 NP0.490.22 123

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 08:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU