Hytone Texstyles standalone net profit rises 122.73% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.94% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Hytone Texstyles rose 122.73% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.94% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.540.7146.3049.300.280.290.210.220.490.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)