Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.25% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net Loss of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.25% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.390.80-17.95-20.00-0.07-0.16-0.13-0.22-0.10-0.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)