Business Standard

Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 51.25% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net Loss of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.25% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.390.80 -51 OPM %-17.95-20.00 -PBDT-0.07-0.16 56 PBT-0.13-0.22 41 NP-0.10-0.21 52

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 08:30 IST

