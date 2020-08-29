Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.25% to Rs 0.39 croreNet Loss of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.25% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.390.80 -51 OPM %-17.95-20.00 -PBDT-0.07-0.16 56 PBT-0.13-0.22 41 NP-0.10-0.21 52
