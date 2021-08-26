Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 32.69 points or 1.19% at 2789 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.99%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.6%),Thermax Ltd (up 3.56%),Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 2.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 1.78%), K E C International Ltd (up 0.83%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.82%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.19%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.28%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.7%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.44%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 97.55 or 0.17% at 56041.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.5 points or 0.2% at 16667.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 156.45 points or 0.6% at 26117.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.25 points or 0.39% at 8042.16.

On BSE,1713 shares were trading in green, 833 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)