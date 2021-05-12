ABB Power Products closes its manufacturing facility in Peenya

-
-
In compliance with Govt. of Karnataka directiveABB Power Products and Systems India announced that in compliance with Order dated 07 May 2021 issued by the Government of Karnataka and its subsequent clarifications, for the purpose of breaking chain of COVID 19 transmission, the manufacturing facility of the Company situated in Peenya, Benguluru, Karnataka remains closed effective Monday, 10 May 2021 and as per the aforesaid order.
