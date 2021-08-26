Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 225.25 points or 0.95% at 24017 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 4.65%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.6%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 3.63%),Thermax Ltd (up 3.56%),Graphite India Ltd (up 2.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 2.37%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.78%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.2%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.94%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.82%).

On the other hand, AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.36%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.35%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.09%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 97.55 or 0.17% at 56041.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.5 points or 0.2% at 16667.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 156.45 points or 0.6% at 26117.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.25 points or 0.39% at 8042.16.

On BSE,1713 shares were trading in green, 833 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

