Swelect Energy Systems standalone net profit declines 33.96% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 52.96% to Rs 21.63 crore

Net profit of declined 33.96% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 52.96% to Rs 21.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.92% to Rs 11.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.02% to Rs 119.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 173.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

21.6345.98119.84173.7412.168.941.466.929.1312.5429.2544.305.337.8115.1030.873.895.8911.0523.47

