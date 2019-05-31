Swelect Energy Systems standalone net profit declines 33.96% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.96% to Rs 21.63 croreNet profit of Swelect Energy Systems declined 33.96% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 52.96% to Rs 21.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.92% to Rs 11.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.02% to Rs 119.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 173.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales21.6345.98 -53 119.84173.74 -31 OPM %12.168.94 -1.466.92 - PBDT9.1312.54 -27 29.2544.30 -34 PBT5.337.81 -32 15.1030.87 -51 NP3.895.89 -34 11.0523.47 -53
