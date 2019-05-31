Solid Stone Company standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 23.39% to Rs 9.37 crore

Net profit of rose 400.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 23.39% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.25% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.92% to Rs 41.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

