Solid Stone Company standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 23.39% to Rs 9.37 croreNet profit of Solid Stone Company rose 400.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 23.39% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.25% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.92% to Rs 41.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.3712.23 -23 41.1761.37 -33 OPM %10.996.87 -8.435.78 - PBDT0.550.34 62 1.511.51 0 PBT0.430.21 105 1.021.02 0 NP0.300.06 400 0.680.59 15
