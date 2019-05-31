Anjani Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 5.78 croreNet loss of Anjani Foods reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 23.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.785.26 10 23.3219.88 17 OPM %1.385.70 -2.492.26 - PBDT0.110.47 -77 0.800.75 7 PBT-0.110.25 PL 0.130.07 86 NP-0.080.12 PL 0.01-0.17 LP
