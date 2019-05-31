Ipca Laboratories standalone net profit rises 113.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.69% to Rs 833.81 crore

Net profit of rose 113.35% to Rs 109.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 833.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 781.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.15% to Rs 454.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 233.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 3633.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3219.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

