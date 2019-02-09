Swelect Energy Systems standalone net profit declines 42.11% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.04% to Rs 21.41 croreNet profit of Swelect Energy Systems declined 42.11% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 50.04% to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 42.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.4142.85 -50 OPM %5.1410.85 -PBDT9.5311.70 -19 PBT5.248.69 -40 NP3.856.65 -42
