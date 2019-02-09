JUST IN
Scan Steels standalone net profit rises 24.14% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 38.08% to Rs 158.58 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels rose 24.14% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.08% to Rs 158.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 114.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales158.58114.85 38 OPM %5.185.08 -PBDT4.495.10 -12 PBT1.362.13 -36 NP0.720.58 24

