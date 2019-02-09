Rupa & Company standalone net profit declines 5.45% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 283.05 croreNet profit of Rupa & Company declined 5.45% to Rs 22.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 283.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 277.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales283.05277.22 2 OPM %14.9314.91 -PBDT38.3039.91 -4 PBT34.9936.43 -4 NP22.5423.84 -5
