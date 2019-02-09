JUST IN
Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the December 2018 quarter
WW Technology Holdings standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of WW Technology Holdings rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.130.13 0 OPM %53.8546.15 -PBDT0.070.06 17 PBT0.070.06 17 NP0.070.06 17

