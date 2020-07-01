Symbiox Investment & Trading Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Worth Investment & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 633.33% in the December 2019 quarter
Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Chartered Capital & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 1.04 croreNet Loss of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.040.90 16 1.040.90 16 OPM %-66.35-71.11 --89.42-90.00 - PBDT-0.04-0.15 73 0.030.04 -25 PBT-0.04-0.15 73 0.030.04 -25 NP-0.01-0.11 91 0.020.03 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU