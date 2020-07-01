JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Satra Properties (India) standalone net profit rises 6569.39% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Alfa Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 60.63% to Rs 6.54 crore

Net Loss of Alfa Transformers reported to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.63% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.04% to Rs 32.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.5416.61 -61 32.9864.72 -49 OPM %-34.40-1.81 --16.341.82 - PBDT-2.59-0.59 -339 -6.41-0.22 -2814 PBT-2.89-0.93 -211 -7.63-1.44 -430 NP-2.89-0.90 -221 -7.63-1.41 -441

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 17:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU