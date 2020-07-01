Alfa Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Alfa Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Indo Tech Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Euro Multivision reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Transformers & Rectifiers India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Waterbase reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 60.63% to Rs 6.54 croreNet Loss of Alfa Transformers reported to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.63% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.04% to Rs 32.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.5416.61 -61 32.9864.72 -49 OPM %-34.40-1.81 --16.341.82 - PBDT-2.59-0.59 -339 -6.41-0.22 -2814 PBT-2.89-0.93 -211 -7.63-1.44 -430 NP-2.89-0.90 -221 -7.63-1.41 -441
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU