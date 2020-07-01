Aditya Ispat standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.43% to Rs 10.90 crore

Net profit of Aditya Ispat declined 33.33% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.43% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.18% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.39% to Rs 30.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10.9015.2330.7539.625.324.996.285.480.340.470.761.030.250.370.350.600.180.270.250.44

