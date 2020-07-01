Aditya Ispat standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 28.43% to Rs 10.90 crore

Net profit of Aditya Ispat declined 33.33% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.43% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.18% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.39% to Rs 30.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.9015.23 -28 30.7539.62 -22 OPM %5.324.99 -6.285.48 - PBDT0.340.47 -28 0.761.03 -26 PBT0.250.37 -32 0.350.60 -42 NP0.180.27 -33 0.250.44 -43

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020.

