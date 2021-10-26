Symphony rises after strong Q2 performance

-
Symphony gained 1.96% to Rs 1059.20 after the company reported 100% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 30 on a 16% increase in sales to Rs 220 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared with Q2 FY21.
EBITDA (excluding exceptional items) improved by 37% to Rs 48 crore in the second quarter from Rs 35 crore recorded in the same period last year. EBITDA margin was 21% as on 30 September 2021 as against 14% as on 30 September 2020.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 40 crore, up by 110% from Rs 19 crore in Q2 FY21.
Symphony manufactures air coolers for domestic, commercial and industrial customers in 60 countries across the globe.
