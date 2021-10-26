Wipro Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 666.85, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 99.63% in last one year as compared to a 52.82% rally in NIFTY and a 66.84% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 666.85, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 18169.15. The Sensex is at 61037.78, up 0.12%.Wipro Ltd has added around 1.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35005.4, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 666.75, down 0.5% on the day. Wipro Ltd jumped 99.63% in last one year as compared to a 52.82% rally in NIFTY and a 66.84% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.3 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)